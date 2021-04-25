EFFECT Photonics opens regional HQ in Maynard, MA

EFFECT Photonics, which is a developer of integrated coherent optics solutions and a spin-off from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, opened its Americas Headquarters in Maynard, Massachusetts. The new facility provides further support for North and South American customers and partners as well as for global customers with operations in the region.

EFFECT Photonics aims to democratize photonics technology by making complex high-performance optical systems simpler and more affordable for a variety of industries including telecommunications, aerospace, lidar and quantum technology. The company recently acquired ViaSat’s coherent digital signal processing business. In addition, EFFECT Photonics is working on subcomponents such as DSP, tunable lasers (iTLAs) as well as full modules for direct detect solutions.

“Photonics represents one of the fastest-growing industries as it provides an ideal solution to respond to the soaring demand of higher bandwidth and enable increased interconnectivity to make people’s lives better and easier,” said James Regan, CEO, EFFECT Photonics. “With the opening of our new Americas headquarters, EFFECT Photonics is well-suited to meet worldwide demand and able to realize our goal of becoming a global company.”

