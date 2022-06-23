Edgecore launches hospitality solution based on TIP OpenWiFi

Edgecore Networks introduced a full-stack OpenWiFi hospitality solution for ISP and MSP customers based on TIP OpenWiFi software.

Edgecore’s ecCLOUD and Wi-Fi AP both use the latest version of TIP OpenWiFi 2.0, released for commercial use. TIP OpenWiFi 2.0 utilizes uCentral, a lightweight agile communications framework that can dramatically cut cloud hosting costs. In addition, TIP OpenWiFi’s open architecture enables Edgecore to work with application service providers to develop services including Smart Indoor Location Solution, network quality of experience (QoE), network security and other services. The Smart Indoor Location Solution is now available for trial use, and the world's first hospitality- and MDU-dedicated TIP OpenWiFi AP, EAP104, will be available for test appointments from now on, being officially launched in Q3 2022.

Edgecore’s ecCLOUD enterprise controller that can manage hundreds of thousands of Wi-Fi Access points (APs) from both Edgecore as well as any other hardware vendor with compatible OpenWiFi software. In addition, Edgecore’s EAP104, the world's first open hospitality and multi-dwelling

Edgecore said it has actively led the way adopting the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) OpenWiFi to unlock limitations and create an OpenWiFi compatible infrastructure with commercial expansion value, rewriting the nature of hospitality Wi-Fi networks. ISPs and MSPs are now no longer bound by a single vendor but can flexibly choose mixing and matching from different cloud controllers, Wi-Fi APs, and switches.

“Edgecore’s full-stack OpenWiFi hospitality solution unbinds ISPs and MSPs from closed network infrastructures and introduces unlimited innovation possibilities and business potential. As one of the earliest and active TIP OpenWiFi partners, Edgecore Networks will keep working with TIP to grow the OpenWiFi ecosystem together globally.” said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks.

http://www.wifi.edge-core.com