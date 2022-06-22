EdgeConneX raises $1.7 billion for its data centers

EdgeConneX has secured a series of sustainability-linked financings totaling $1.7 billion for its data center business worldwide.

The financings include EdgeConneX first-ever securitization and multi-currency term loan to further the company’s global growth.

“The investment-grade rating for the asset-backed securities demonstrates the financial strength of EdgeConneX and confirms the confidence and quality of the EdgeConneX edge business model,” states Joe Harar, CFO at EdgeConneX. “This new financing affords the company high flexibility to not only invest in our core infrastructure in a sustainability-minded way but also to support our high growth customers that need green, sustainability-linked solutions hyper-locally and at hyperscale globally.”

The international multi-currency term loan issuance forms an integral part of EdgeConneX sustainability strategy to fund the development of more energy-efficient data centers across the globe in new and existing markets, reducing carbon emissions, and providing green energy solutions to its customers. EdgeConneX goal is to be a carbon-, waste- and water-neutral data center provider by 2030 and develop and operate a data center platform powered by 100% renewable energy.

