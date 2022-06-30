DISH Wireless employs Nokia 5G Standalone Core on AWS

Nokia confirmed that DISH Wireless is the Nokia 5G Standalone Core on Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud.

Nokia said its cloud-native software allows DISH to cost effectively manage its network and offer new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases in areas like Industry 4.0 and mission critical services quickly and securely, while fully adhering to Service Level Agreements.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “This is a tremendous milestone after years of planning and perseverance, and we are pleased that Nokia’s leading 5G Core offering is serving as a backbone for delivering 5G services to DISH customers in the U.S.”

Nokia also notes that over 60 CSP customers around the world, including around 30 CSPs in Europe have committed to its 5G SA Core. In addition, 25 of the top 40 communication service providers globally by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.