DISH and T-Mobile expand network services deal

DISH Network and T-Mobile announced an amendment to the 2020 Master Network Services Agreement (MNSA) that provides customers of DISH's retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

The extended deal incorporates financial and operational changes, including improved pricing and enhanced roaming solutions for DISH 5G customers in consideration of an annual minimum revenue commitment through the remaining term of the MNSA.

The term sheet will not be effective unless it is approved by the DOJ by August 14, 2022.

"We are pleased to have reached new terms with T-Mobile that provide DISH with the ability to be more competitive and to meet our customers' evolving needs," said John Swieringa, president and COO, DISH Wireless. "DISH's 5G network now covers more than 20 percent of the U.S. population, and this amendment gives our customers enhanced access to nationwide coverage and in-market roaming while we continue to deploy our own 5G network."

"T-Mobile is building a national, Ultra Capacity 5G network with unprecedented capacity, which has put us in a unique position to support partners like DISH," said Mike Katz, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile. "While DISH customers will benefit from our network, this deal also locks in a multi-billion dollar revenue commitment for our business. It's a win-win."

DISH is committed to providing competition in the wireless market as the nation's fourth facilities-based carrier and the company will continue to expand coverage of DISH's 5G network.

