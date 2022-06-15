DISH activates 5G network covering 20% of U.S.

Dish began offering 5G broadband service to over 20 percent of the U.S. population. This marks a major milestone for Dish's cloud-native 5G Open RAN network.

"This is a big moment for DISH as we connect customers across the country with America's first and only cloud-native Open RAN network," said Dave Mayo, executive vice president of network development, DISH Wireless. "This milestone was achieved through the collaboration, ingenuity and hard work of the DISH team and our numerous partners, including AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, JMA, Mavenir, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto, Qualcomm, Samsung and VMware. We're the only major network in the world built primarily with American vendors."

In May, DISH's Smart 5G network commercially launched through Project Genesis, offering DISH wireless service in Las Vegas. Since then, DISH has expanded service to more than 120 cities across the country. Project Genesis is available to anyone in a qualifying location. Consumers can visit Genesis5G.com to learn about current service areas and sign up with Project Genesis for unlimited data, voice and text.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the NetGear 5G hotspot are currently offered to Project Genesis subscribers. DISH already offers the Motorola Edge+ for purchase in Las Vegas and will expand the sale of this device to more markets in the coming months. Plus, additional compatible devices will become available throughout the year.

