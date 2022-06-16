Digital Realty to develop colocation/connectivity hub in Israel

Digital Realty has formed a joint venture with Mivne Real Estate to develop a new multi-tenant data center campus in Israel.

Digital Realty Mivne expects to develop a multi-tenant data center campus in Petah Tikvah, the primary connectivity hub in Israel. The data center campus will support the development of up to 20 megawatts (MW) of installed IT load. Delivery of the initial phase is anticipated in 2023, subject to customer demand.

Israel is emerging as an alternative cable interconnect route between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, and the new campus will be located at a key intersection along the global internet highway across the Mediterranean region, connecting Europe to the west and Asia, the Middle East and eastern Africa to the east. This new route enhances the availability and resilience of international subsea cable systems. The first subsea cable systems to traverse Israel terrestrially have already been announced and further systems are anticipated.

Digital Realty notes that its presence in the broader Mediterranean region also includes facilities in Athens, Barcelona and Marseille.

Mivne, a leading real estate developer, owner and operator has developed many large-scale projects across Israel and has an extensive land bank.

"Today's collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for Digital Realty's operations, customers and partners in the Middle East. We expect this partnership to further accelerate our growth while enhancing our ability to support our customers' digital transformation across the globe," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This partnership represents consistent execution towards new market entries. We are also gratified to partner with Mivne, leveraging its extensive experience as a local investor and operator. This announcement advances our strategy of developing strategic and highly connected, network dense data centers to strengthen and diversify Digital Realty's portfolio and expand our product mix and global footprint."

