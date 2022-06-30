Dell'Oro: SASE’s Security Services Edge Market heats up

The Security Services Edge (SSE) market grew 40 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) and was over $800 M in 1Q 2022, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. SSE is a new market that combines cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) technologies.

“We have identified SSE as an initial basket of four cloud-delivered security technologies that underpin security in SASE,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group. “In the age of distributed apps and hybrid work, enterprises increasingly prefer cloud-delivered security over traditional on-premises solutions,” added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the inaugural 1Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

Revenue associated with FWaaS and ZTNA cumulatively grew over 100 percent Y/Y.

Revenue associated with SWG and CASB cumulatively grew nearly 30 percent Y/Y.

Total SASE networking and security revenue approached $1.5 B and experienced over 30 percent Y/Y growth.

SD-WAN revenue grew more than 20 percent Y/Y even as supply chain headwinds persist.

Unified SASE–a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform–achieved triple-digit Y/Y revenue growth.

The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.

https://www.delloro.com/news/sases-security-services-edge-market-heats-up-40-percent-in-1q-2022/