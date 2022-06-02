Credo ships 40G PAM3 SerDes

Credo Technology Group announced availability of its Ostrich 40G, PAM3 Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) PHY/PMA Intellectual Property (IP).

Ostrich is a multi-protocol high-speed SerDes supporting data rates up to 25.6Gbps NRZ and 40Gbps PAM3. A single bi-directional lane supports channel insertion loss up to 30dB bump-to-bump at 40Gbps with spread-spectrum clocking (SSC) enabled while achieving very low power to address all key application use cases. Credo's unique SerDes technology enables silicon solution providers and OEMs to manufacture custom chip solutions which address new market opportunities, while delivering on critical performance and low- power system level requirements.

Credo says unique mixed signal approach was first applied with the move from NRZ to PAM modulation when Ethernet connectivity jumped from 25G to 50G. With new applications demanding two times the throughput, and current single-lane data rates maxing out in the 20G to 32G NRZ performance range, the move to advanced modulation schemes enables higher performance at the lowest possible power. To enable 40Gbps performance the company determined that PAM3 offered the best overall balance of performance and power.

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “The data infrastructure market is experiencing an exponential increase in bandwidth demand. There is a revolution happening as new markets and standards, including those for applications such as consumer devices, small-to-medium sized business, automotive and others demand higher-speed connectivity at lower power. Credo is addressing the expansion of the connectivity ecosystem by delivering industry-leading performance with advanced IP solutions like our Ostrich 40G PAM3 SerDes, while in parallel providing complementary IC product solutions."

https://www.credosemi.com