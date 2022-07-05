CoreSite improves power utilization effectiveness to 1.39

CoreSite achieved a company-wide power utilization effectiveness of 1.39 in 2021, compared to 1.42 in 2020, according to its newly published its 2021 Sustainability Report.

CoreSite’s 2021 accomplishments include:

Entering into a 100% total renewable generation program at its Reston Colocation Data Center (VA3), located at 12369 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Completing a highly energy-efficient cooling system at its Boston Data Center (BO1), located at 70 Inner Belt Rd, Somerville, MA 02143, that will save an estimated eight million kilowatt-hours each year

Decreasing its carbon intensity per million dollars of revenue and per net rentable square foot compared to 2020, while expanding its operational footprint

CoreSite also recently joined the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord (ICA), a historic cooperative of more than 150 companies established in 2022 and committed to reducing carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products and power.

“CoreSite remains committed to being a reliable partner, people-centered and efficiency-focused company,” said Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of U.S. Tower. “I am proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the last year to further our sustainability journey. As members of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord, we look forward to collaborating with our industry peers to find ways to enhance our sustainability initiatives as well as improve the tracking and reporting of key sustainability markers.”

https://investors.coresite.com/news-releases/news-release-details/coresite-publishes-annual-sustainability-report-joins