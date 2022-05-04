CoreSite deploys Arrcus to build out its Open Cloud Exchange

CoreSite has deployed the Arrcus Multi-Cloud Networking (MCN) solution to help enable the CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange (OCX).

CoreSite is leveraging the ACE MCN solution to extend its software-defined networking platform through automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite’s fully managed virtual routers.

Arrcus’ ACE MCN solution in CoreSite’s OCX went live in May 2022 in eight markets: Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay, Denver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami and Virginia. Since then, CoreSite has expanded availability to its two new data center markets - Atlanta and Orlando - and are executing against a roadmap to add additional leading cloud service and SaaS providers to the OCX, in addition to AWS and Microsoft Azure Cloud.

“Arrcus is delighted to have been selected by CoreSite for their OCX platform. Enterprises are looking for a seamless and secure hybrid cloud connectivity solution with the flexibility to rapidly scale up or down,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “The ACE MCN solution differentiated by our unique strength in routing is providing the OCX with secure hyper-scale performance, quicker time to market, and improved economics, giving their customers a competitive edge.”

“We leverage Arrcus’ virtual routers in the CoreSite OCX to help enable our customers to quickly expand market reach and gain a competitive edge while lowering TCO,” said Brian Warren, Senior Vice President, Development and Product Engineering at CoreSite. “With just a few clicks in MyCoreSite, our service delivery platform, customers can quickly establish direct and secure virtual connections to multiple service providers and to the public cloud for rapid, automated provisioning.”

https://arrcus.com/news/coresite-deploys-arrcus-multi-cloud-networking-solution-to-help-build-out-its-open-cloud-exchange-ocx-connecting-enterprises-private-infrastructure-to-public-cloud-resources/