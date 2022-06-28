Colt launches SASE Gateway based on Versa

Colt Technology Services has launched an integrated full Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that brings together SD WAN and SSE features.

The new Colt SASE Gateway solution, which is designed for global enterprise companies, is based on Versa SASE. This includes Versa Secure Web Gateway, a secure web access solution that offers organisations protection from malware and threats, and instant insight for policy management, along with reducing end-user friction to access cloud-based applications securely.

The Colt SASE Gateway works in combination with Colt SD WAN Remote Access, a feature launched last year based on Versa Secure Access (VSA) and Colt SD WAN’s core integrated features.

Peter Coppens, Colt’s VP Product Portfolio, said: “Colt was one of the first to offer a true SD WAN service in Europe many years ago, and now we extend our offering further with the launch of a full SD WAN-integrated SASE solution, powered by Versa. It comes as a result of the changes in how people are working and accessing systems, combined with increasingly complex enterprise networks and rapidly changing security threats. We see our customers looking to move away from more traditional network security solutions to a SASE approach. This brings together networking and security to offer secure access for employees no matter where they are and how they’re accessing the company network.”

https://www.colt.net/product/sd-wan/