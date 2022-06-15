Colombia's Media Commerce picks Ciena

Media Commerce, a telecommunications operator located in Colombia, has deployd Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology, which is designed to support up to 800Gb/s capacity per channel across terrestrial and submarine applications.

Media Commerce's network proveds connectivity services across more than 300 towns that represent 87% of Colombia's national GDP.

Media Commerce has deployed a programmable infrastructure based on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical platform with high-capacity WL5e and WaveLogic Ai transponders and a 6500 flexible grid ROADM line system. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) provides network management, and PinPoint OTDR is utilized to monitor and localize potential trouble spots, reduce the risk of outages and accelerate repair times while creating a simpler and automated operation.

“A new network allows us to offer state-of-the-art 100GbE and 400GbE services and flexible spectrum services to support businesses and private networks across the country. Wholesale companies, content delivery networks, over-the-top providers and various other companies are able to improve and optimize the interconnections of their data centers located not only in Bogotá, but throughout the country,” said Andrés Gallego Garzón, Chief Marketing Officer, Media Commerce.

