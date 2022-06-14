Cisco launches AppDynamics Cloud for cloud-native observability

Cisco launched AppDynamics Cloud, a cloud-native version of its network traffic observability platform which can remediate application performance issues with business context and insights-driven actions.

Cisco says its AppDynamics Cloud accelerates detection and resolution of performance issues, before they impact the business or the brand, with intelligent operations. Investment protection is derived from continuous data integrations with OpenTelemetry standards and technology partnerships with cloud solutions and providers.

AppDynamics Cloud ingests the deluge of metrics, events, logs, and traces (MELT) generated in this environment—including network, databases, storage, containers, security, and cloud services—to make sense of the current state of the entire IT stack all the way to the end user. Actions can then be taken to optimize costs, maximize transaction revenue, and secure user and organizational data.

AppDynamics Cloud supports cloud-native, managed Kubernetes environments on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with future expansion to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and other cloud providers.

"AppDynamics Cloud delivers power and usability in a single, intuitive interface. It puts the focus where it needs to be—on 360-degree visibility and insights, and the ability to take action that leads to extraordinary application experiences every time," said Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, GM of Applications.

The announcement was made at this week's Cisco Live event in Las Vegas.

https://www.appdynamics.com