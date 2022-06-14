Cisco envisions unified Catalyst + Meraki + Nexus cloud management

At its Cisco Live event in Las Vegas, Cisco outlined its vision for cloud-managed networking with a unified technology experience. The idea is to enable customers to securely, logically, and seamlessly transition toward more cloud-based operating models.

Specifically, Cisco unveiled new cloud management capabilities that provide a unified experience across the Cisco Meraki, Cisco Catalyst and Cisco Nexus portfolios and a new Cisco ThousandEyes product to proactively forecast and optimize WAN performance.

“Our customers choose to run their businesses on Cisco technology because we sit at the intersection of networking, security and cloud,” said Todd Nightingale, EVP and GM, Cisco Enterprise Networking & Cloud. “We believe the network is the foundation for the modern enterprise and must deliver agility through simplicity. Cisco is addressing our customers' most important concern, which is managing complexity through smart, data-driven platforms that power a digital business.”

Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst will enable customers to now monitor select Catalyst Switches and manage new Catalyst Wireless devices through the Meraki dashboard, bringing increased visibility and flexibility to the customer experience.

Cisco Nexus Cloud is a cloud-managed platform delivered as-a-service. Powered by Cisco Intersight for switching and multicloud management, Cisco Nexus Cloud will extend customers’ ability to manage across public cloud, private cloud and edge computing environments of any size or scale. Cisco Nexus Cloud is targeted for availability in the Fall 2022.

Cisco ThousandEyes WAN Insights is the first step toward delivering on the Cisco Predictive Networks vision. It proactively alerts IT teams to issues before they happen and harm user experience, offering policy recommendations and path optimization guidance. Alongside ThousandEyes’s unmatched view of Internet health and behavior, the addition of ThousandEyes WAN Insights helps to empower customers to maximize their Internet and Cloud-centric environments and deliver flawless digital experiences.

Cisco also unveiled a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) subscription service.

https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/a/y2022/m06/cisco-delivers-simpler-smarter-networks-with-a-more-unified-experience.html