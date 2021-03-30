Cisco boosts its Routed Optical Networking solutions

Cisco is rolling out a number of enhancements to its Routed Optical Networking portfolio with new products and features, including a new Cisco NCS 1010 open optical line system, Bright ZR/ZR+ pluggable optics, and expansion of Cisco Crosswork Automation portfolio.

"Cisco is committed to powering an inclusive future for all, where everyone has access to quality internet, and that requires fundamental changes in networking,” said Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics, Cisco. “Cisco Routed Optical Networking takes a less is more approach, offering communication service providers the critical components they need to speed transitions to a more efficient way of building and operating networks, reducing legacy technology and focusing on sustainable components that will save money and save the environment."

Enhanced Capabilities for Cisco Routed Optical Networking include:

NCS 1010 Open Optical Line System for Optimized Transport: Designed to scale for capacity at speed, the Cisco NCS 1010 leverages both C and L-band to double fiber capacity; Powered by the Cisco IOS-XR operating system, it is an open networking platform to help customers deploy Cisco Routed Optical Networking in both green and brown field deployments.

New Bright 400G ZR/ZR+ Pluggable Optic : The Bright 400G ZR/ZR+ pluggable optic can be deployed in any DWDM network, regardless of vendor.

: The Bright 400G ZR/ZR+ pluggable optic can be deployed in any DWDM network, regardless of vendor. Private Line Emulation: Standardized private line emulation (PLE) will support the move of legacy bit transparent services over an IP/MPLS infrastructure.

Cisco Crosswork Network Automation: Cisco Crosswork Automation now provides multi-layer automation for assurance and provisioning, and optical automation for Cisco’s entire optical portfolio.

Sustainability: Cisco networking analysis and modelling shows improved solution sustainability with up to 45% in power savings and up to 70% space savings.

New Cisco Customer Experience (CX) Advisory Service: Cisco CX is providing advisory, planning, solution validation, and expanded support services to help customers with their architecture transitions.

https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/service-provider/routed-optical-networking/index.html#~what-is-routed-optical-networking

