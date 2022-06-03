Ciena reports revenue of $949.2 million, supply chain issues

Citing strong underlying demand constrained by component availability, Ciena reported revenue of $949.2 million for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2022, up 13.8% as compared to $833.9 million for the fiscal second quarter 2021.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2022 was $38.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $103.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2021.

“Our strong execution in the fiscal second quarter enabled us to deliver 14% year-over-year revenue growth despite an increasingly challenging supply environment,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. “We also saw continued strength in order flow and backlog growth in the quarter, reflecting the durability of longer-term secular demand drivers. At a time when industry-wide supply chain constraints are resulting in increased uncertainty and a wider range of potential outcomes in the coming quarters, our near-term financial performance is entirely a function of component availability – not the strong underlying demand in our business.”

