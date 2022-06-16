Calix opens development center in Bengaluru

Calix announced the grand opening of the Calix India Development Center (CIDC) in Bengaluru, India.

Calix said it chose to invest in Bengaluru, “India’s Silicon Valley,” for its new development center because of its position at the forefront of information technology in India.

A major focus of the CIDC will be to expand the development teams for the Calix Cloud platform, which allows broadband service providersto access real-time data, analytics, and automation to run an efficient and subscriber-centric business. Calix plans to double the initial CIDC workforce by the end of 2022.

https://www.calix.com







