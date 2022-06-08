AWS offers mainframe modernization service

Amazon Web Services introduced a service that makes it faster and easier for customers to modernize mainframe-based workloads by moving them to the cloud.

AWS Mainframe Modernization can refactor mainframe workloads to run on AWS. Alternatively, customers can keep their applications as written and replatform their workloads to AWS by reusing existing code with minimal changes. A managed runtime environment built into AWS Mainframe Modernization provides the necessary compute, memory, and storage to run both refactored and replatformed applications and helps automate the details of capacity provisioning, security, load balancing, scaling, and application health monitoring. The AWS Mainframe Modernization service also provides the development, testing, and deployment tools necessary to automate the modernization of mainframe applications to run on AWS. There are no upfront costs, and customers only pay for the amount of compute provisioned.

“Customers often tell us that AWS is the best place to run any type of application because of its unmatched breadth and depth of purpose-built services. However, businesses in a wide variety of industries have relied on mainframes to run business-critical applications for decades. These businesses naturally want to modernize their mainframe-based applications to reduce costs and eliminate technical debt, but they don’t know how or where to get started,” said William Platt, General Manager of Migration Services at AWS.

AWS Mainframe Modernization is generally available today in US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and South America (São Paulo) with availability in additional AWS Regions in the coming months.

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/modernize-your-mainframe-applications-deploy-them-in-the-cloud/



