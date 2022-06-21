Aryaka appoints Srini Addepalli as CTO (former Intel)

Aryaka has appointed Srini Addepalli as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting to Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer.

Prior to joining Aryaka, Srini was a technology strategist and architect at Intel, where he incubated multiple open-source edge computing and security initiatives including Service Mesh, a cloud native secure access service edge (SASE) framework, a distributed hardware security model (HSM), and multi edge/cloud orchestration technologies. Before Intel, he held the Fellow position at Freescale and CTO position at Intoto Inc., which was acquired by Freescale in 2008. At Intoto, Srini was instrumental in leading the development of the company’s gateway and unified threat management (UTM) product lines.

https://www.aryaka.com/