Arista intros 7130 Series of low latency programmable switches

Arista Networks introduced ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series switching systems designed for demanding in-network applications, such as financial trading.

The Arista 7130 Series of low latency programmable switchesare powered by full-featured, programmable switching silicon and ultra low latency Layer 1 and highly scalable FPGAs. The expanded 7130 Series includes two new models that integrate full-featured L2/3 switching and open programmability with high performance L1 connectivity. They both run Arista EOS and integrate with CloudVision, supporting the broad range of switching, routing, DANZ monitoring and programmability across Arista’s extensive portfolio.

The 7130LBR Series are 96 port systems combining the ultra low latency Layer 1 X-Point with two high performance FPGAs, Broadcom Jericho2 switching silicon, a powerful CPU and precision timing hardware, enabling consolidation of network, server and custom FPGA applications into a highly compact form factor. Compared to traditional multi-box approaches, the 7130LBR reduces device and network hop count, cabling, power and cost while providing orders of magnitude density and latency improvements through co-location of these key components.

Supporting dynamic reconfigurability, the robust features of Arista’s R series, a portfolio of 7130 FPGA applications from Arista and its partners and a comprehensive FPGA Development Kit, customers can mix and match Arista applications with their bespoke processing without resorting to slow connections to external devices. In addition, two high-grade AMD/Xilinx FPGAs can be combined to perform complex data processing tasks or deployed in parallel enabling independent functions and live prestaging of new applications with seamless switch-over.

The 7130B Series provides high density Layer 1 fabric combined with a full-featured, high-radix Intel Tofino L2/3 switch. Providing over 2.5x the Layer 1 connectivity of existing solutions with 256 interfaces using high-density QSFP-DD connectors, hundreds of devices can be interconnected to provide thousands of edge ports and hundreds of FPGAs with minimal latency impact. In addition, the 7130B sophisticated P4 programmable packet processing enables customized packet handling, filtering and statistics as well as Arista’s advanced pipeline profiles for scalable address translation, tunneling and load balancing.

“Cboe is one of the world’s largest global market infrastructure providers and delivers leading-edge technology that powers markets and serves investors around the globe,” said Curt Schumacher, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure at Cboe Global Markets. “As we continue to invest in our infrastructure to drive our ongoing expansion into new markets and regions globally, we expect Arista’s solutions will provide new ways to further enhance application performance and scale, without compromising on efficiency, in our business.”

Customer testing is currently in progress, with general availability in Q4 2022.

https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/15648-pr-20220601







