Aligned plans 3rd data center in Salt Lake City

Aligned Data Centers announced plans for SLC-03, a new data center on its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah. The Build-to-Scale project will add more than 100 MW of capacity to the campus in order to meet hyperscale demand for Aligned’s scalable and sustainable infrastructure.

“Our newest Build-to-Scale customer requires not only rapid construction timelines to keep pace with their accelerated growth, but seamlessly scalable, sustainable infrastructure that supports their environmental commitments, which are some of the most aggressive in the world,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “This is our fourth hyperscale data center in the Salt Lake City metro area – a market we entered just three-and-a-half years ago. Our expansion in the Silicon Slopes is a testament to Aligned’s continuous ability to deliver critical capacity quickly – wherever our customers require it.”

https://www.aligneddc.com/aligned-expands-salt-lake-metro-area-campus-with-third-hyperscale-data-center/