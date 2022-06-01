ADVA launches GPS-backup-as-a-service

ADVA introduced a GPS/GNSS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) that employs a combination of multi-layer detection, multi-source backup and fault-tolerant mitigation to render timing networks more secure. Embedded in all timing devices, ADVA’s Syncjack technology provides comprehensive and precise synchronization performance monitoring and analytics, enabling the Ensemble Sync Director network management suite to intelligently operate and prioritize multi-source timing feeds across the network. Onboard multi-band GNSS receivers boost timing accuracy and also protect against attacks like jamming and spoofing. But for those times when GNSS is either unavailable or compromised, a dispersed network of autonomous cesium atomic clocks and network backup timing feeds is always sitting on standby, ready to deliver highly accurate network timing over long periods of GNSS unavailability.

ADVA says its solution addresses new guidelines and standards for redundant positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) architectures.

“GBaaS is a completely new way for service providers to sell critical PNT infrastructure as a service without the burden of investment and maintenance. For the first time, they can offer their customers SLAs at a range of levels that ensure the resilient and assured timing needed across time-sensitive networks and applications,” commented Nino De Falcis, senior director of business development at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “The flexibility and protection that GBaaS affords is bad news for any malicious actors looking to attack PNT services. Service providers can now offer their customers a guarantee: When GNSS is compromised or goes offline, ADVA’s robust network of defense-in-depth PTP timing devices will be there to provide the accuracy and backup they urgently need.”

“Threats to hamper PNT capabilities are growing, and much of the world’s critical infrastructure is still without adequate protection from GNSS vulnerabilities. All of that can change when service providers are able to offer GBaaS. It’s based on our aPNT+ platform, which leverages a suite of technologies, including multi-band GNSS receivers and AI- and ML-based management software. As well as making networks more resilient against cyberattacks, our aPNT+ platform also delivers highly accurate backup when GNSS fails,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “Now service providers can offer ADVA’s aPNT+™ protection as a subscription-based service as part of their SLAs. This will enable many more timing networks to achieve very high levels of resilience and assurance. Across a wide range of industries, this will be the easiest and most flexible way to guarantee robust PNT services.”

https://adva.li/gbaas-slides

https://www.adva.com