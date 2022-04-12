ADVA intros high-performance optical cesium clock

ADVA introduced an industry first optical cesium atomic clock that delivers a major leap in the accuracy and stability of network timing while providing a substantially longer lifetime.

The ADVA coreSync OSA 3300-HP leverages optical-pumping techniques using laser diodes. This enables it to measure 100 times the number of atoms, making it radically more efficient compared to existing primary reference clock (PRC) technologies. Its product lifespan is 100% longer than competing high-performance magnetic cesium clocks; the OSA 3300-HP delivers optimum stability for over 10 years. What’s more, further to the launch of the OSA 3300-HP, ADVA is also announcing a dual-purpose enhancement of its OSA 3350 ePRC+. Now, as well as providing phase holdover as part of ePRTC systems, it can be utilized as a free-running frequency source with enhanced standard performance.

“What we’ve accomplished with our optical cesium atomic clock solutions is more than incremental innovation. Industrializing optical pumping techniques was widely considered to be impossible. But that’s what our team has achieved. Now, we’re taking precision timing to the next level, empowering networks with nanosecond accuracy and phenomenal stability,” commented Patrick Berthoud, time and frequency chief scientist at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “As well as meeting new sync requirements, our OSA 3300-HP will help simplify operations with its easy-to-use GUI for intuitive configuration and operation. These devices will support advances in a host of different technology fields. Able to meet the most demanding applications in data centers, financial networks, smart grids, transportation, metrology, scientific research and more, they will also be a foundation for future innovation as we continue to expand the boundaries of possibility for accuracy and stability.”

“The launch of our coreSync OSA 3300-HP marks a key milestone in the design of atomic frequency and phase standards. After many years of extensive work in our Swiss laboratories supported by the European Space Agency, we now have a mature, state-of-the-art technology that enables a major leap in the accuracy and stability of network timing while providing a substantially longer lifetime,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. ”From 5G mobile services to mission-critical defense applications, our OSA 3300-HP will be a truly disruptive enhancement of our aPNT+™ technology. And what makes its arrival so significant is that it comes at a moment when existing synchronization solutions in fixed, wireless and cable networks are being stretched to the limit, while the threat of GNSS cyberattacks also continues to grow. Across a wide range of industries, our high-performance cesium atomic clock will meet new timing demands, create new value and open up new possibilities for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure.”

https://www.slideshare.net/ADVAOpticalNetworking/introducing-the-markets-first-high-performance-optical-cesium-clock

https://www.oscilloquartz.com