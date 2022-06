ADVA debuts software-as-a-service MANO

ADVA launched the market’s first NFV management and orchestration (MANO) platform delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

ADVA’s new Ensemble SaaS MANO supports the rollout of secure virtualized service at scale across multiple locations.

ADVA said its subscription-based solution simplifies and accelerates uCPE deployments, ensuring faster time to revenue for communication service provider (CSP) and enterprise customers. Hosted in the public cloud and managed by ADVA or its partners, the offering provides access to critical management tools while delivering significant cost savings. It enables CSPs and enterprises to harness the opportunities of virtualization without major investment in resources or training.

“MANO is key to NFV and uCPE success. But for many operators, leveraging a solution that meets business and operational requirements without massive investment has been a real challenge. That all changes with the introduction of our Ensemble SaaS MANO. Now CSPs, integrators and enterprises can access a MANO platform built from the ground up for the NFV domain in an easy, affordable way,” said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Our Ensemble SaaS MANO takes the agility and cost-efficiency of cloud-based services to the next level. For many customers, it will unlock the door to the full benefits of network virtualization.”

“By making our Ensemble MANO solution available as a SaaS offering, we’re empowering many more customers to seize the advantages of uCPE. It unlocks a range of new applications for enterprises and gives CSPs instant access to new revenue streams. And for our technology partners, it offers a way to deliver turn-key solutions and drive higher-value services to end customers,” commented Prayson Pate, CTO of Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Ensemble SaaS MANO creates a risk-free path to uCPE success. It will be key to helping businesses across the world achieve their virtualization vision.”

https://adva.li/saas-mano-slides