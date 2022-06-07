ADVA and II-VI debut 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver

ADVA and II‐VI introduced a jointly-built, 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver for the optical network edge.

The new Coherent 100ZR, which is rated for both commercial- and industrial-temperature (C-temp and I-temp) operating ranges, features the II-VI Steelerton coherent digital signal processor (DSP). The device plugs directly into existing head-ends, switches, and routers, enabling existing network elements to transmit 100 Gbps signals over links stretching up to several hundred kilometers.

“With this new application-specific transceiver technology, service providers can now benefit from the simplicity and robustness of coherent technology in the access network and seamlessly upgrade millions of 10Gbit/s Ethernet links to 100Gbit/s,” said Henning Hinderthür, VP of product line management at ADVA. “While this product design is perfectly tailored to this application, it will also achieve economies of scale by leveraging II-VI’s track record of manufacturing transceivers in high volume.”

“We’ve had great feedback from both carriers and OEMs on this product, and are pleased to partner with ADVA on this key milestone for the industry,” said Matthias Berger, VP of coherent technology at II-VI Incorporated. “The transceiver includes the Steelerton™ DSP, a first-of-its-kind and game-changing coherent processor, due to its small size and low power consumption, which are both key to achieving the standard QSFP28 power dissipation requirement of less than 5 watts. What makes this transceiver even more compelling for carriers is the embedded auto-tunable Flextune™ technology, which lowers operational expenses by simplifying network deployments. It’s the ideal combination of cost-effective coherent technology with plug-and-play ease of use.”

