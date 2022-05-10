Zayo outlines priorities: fiber expansion, 400G upgrades, subsea routes

Zayo outlined a number of priorities for its fiber network, including expansion of its long-haul dark fiber, 400 Gbps (400G) upgrades and subsea routes across the globe. This effort represents an investment totaling nearly a quarter of a billion dollars that will continue to yield new and upgraded routes globally over the next 18 months.

New builds of long-haul dark fiber routes include:

Cleveland-Columbus

Dallas- Atlanta

Denver- Salt Lake City

Las Vegas- Phoenix

So far, nearly half of Zayo’s 75,000-mile backbone network is 400G enabled, and a majority is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Recently, Zayo completed a successful subsea 400G trial with Equinix in the UK, helping the data center provider prepare for the growing need to move increasingly greater volumes of data faster than ever before. Zayo’s key new 400G routes include:

Dallas- Atlanta (creating the company’s third major East-West route)

Chicago- New York

Denver- Chicago

Denver- Salt Lake City (which completed the shortest route from San Francisco to New York, via Chicago)

Los Angeles- Phoenix- Dallas

Salt Lake City- San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco Bay Area- Los Angeles

Recently Zayo set a record for the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network, toaling 1,044.51 km.

Continued Subsea Investment

Zayo continues to invest in highly-scalable transatlantic routes, giving customers a one-stop-shop for a subsea network that connects North America and Europe without a single point of failure. Zayo’s previously-announced ZEUS cable, which is near completion, will be the deepest and most reliable connection between London and Amsterdam. Zayo’s subsea routes provide seamless access between the U.S. and Canada to Zayo’s dense European fiber network spanning eight countries with over 17,000 route miles.

“Enterprises of all sizes are entering a transformational, yet highly-complex time as they face a convergence of factors ranging from digital-first implementation and the future of work to rapid cloudification and edge computing. At Zayo, we recognize that each of these advancements is only as successful as the connectivity empowering it,” said Andrés Irlando, President, Zayo. “We are committed to continuous expansion and advancing our network and capabilities, and we remain focused on exceeding customer expectations now while positioning them for a future they are just now imagining.”

https://www.zayo.com