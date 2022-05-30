Yokogawa tests 5G industrial control with DOCOMO

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has conducted a proof-of-concept test (PoC) of an autonomous AI controlling an industrial process and connected over DOCOMO's 5G network.

The fiel test, which successfully controlled a simulated plant processing operation over a period of 35 days, demonstrated that 5G is suitable for the remote control of actual plant processes.

Both Yokogawa and DOCOMO, as members of the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA), which is pursuing industrial applications for 5G, will continue to evaluate the use of 5G for remote, autonomous plant operations.

The 5G-ACIA will present the results of this demonstration test at Hannover Messe 2022*6, between May 30 and June 2.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2022/0530_00.html