Webinar replay: Solving the interconnect density bottleneck in 51.2T switch

Webinar replay - first presented on 04-May-2022

With the first generation of 51.2T switches running at 100 Gbps per lane on the horizon, the market will soon be considering the pros and cons of different board design choices for managing so many high capacity channels. Will co-packaged optics (CPO) or near-packaged optics (NPO) scale to meet the bandwidth density challenge?

In this one-hour webinar, we hear from Dr. Rebecca K. Schaevitz, a Board Member of COBO and a Principal Engineer and Product Line Manager at Broadcom .

We then hear from Tom Mitcheltree, Advanced Technology Manager at US Conec, a supplier of connector embodiment packages based on standardized and custom optical interconnect ferrules.

This is the 10th in a series of webinars presented by COBO, the Consortium for On-board Optics, and sponsored by DuPont’s Silicon Valley Technology Center.