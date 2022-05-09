Vívaro Telecom picks Fujitsu for optical network in Texas

Vívaro Telecom (formerly Marcatel) has selected Fujitsu Network Communications' 1FINITY platform for a greenfield, DWDM network deployment in Texas to enhance high-speed data services between the U.S. and Mexico. The new network, which will operate between Dallas and McAllen, Texas, is the latest Vívaro Telecom network to be deployed in the U.S.

The next-generation ROADM network will include 1FINITY Lambda blades, as well as 1INITY T700 transport blades, the newest addition to the 1FINITY platform capable of delivering up to 1.6 Tbps capacity per blade.

Fujitsu's 1FINITY platform features colorless, directionless ROADM technology and Flex-grid functionality. Vívaro Telecom can manage both the new network and their existing infrastructure with the Virtuoso NC software-defined network (SDN) solution.

“As we strive to connect our carrier and business customers to the most important data centers in the U.S., this new deployment will ensure that our network delivers optimal performance today, and well into the future,” said Gustavo M. de la Garza Flores, chief executive officer, Vívaro. “Working with Fujitsu provides the peace of mind that we are making a smart investment.”

“Based on our history of successful deployments and fast product lead times from Fujitsu, we know that the 1FINITY platform is the best choice for our network, delivering performance, scalability and efficiency in a small footprint,” said Isaías Alegría, director of technology, Vívaro Telecom.

“Innovation is essential to enabling the digital transformation that better connects people, organizations and data,” said Annie Bogue, chief operating officer and head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the high-performance, scalable 1FINITY platform, Vívaro Telecom is well-positioned to offer the speed, security and agility to meet their customers’ communications needs.”

https://www.fujitsu.com/us/products/network/newsroom/index.html