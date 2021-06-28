Vietnam's Viettel builds with Qualcomm's X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card

Viettel High Technology, which is the R&D arm of Viettel and in charge of design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of telecommunications solutions, is using the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-performance Open RAN massive MIMO solutions.

Viettel's 4G infrastructure coverd 97% of Vietnam population and the operator's 5G services are available in 16 cities and provinces in Vietnam to date.

Viettel develops full network elements including Devices, Radio Access Network (RAN), Transmission Network, and Core Network which are forming a strong foundation for digital society.

“Viettel has been a pioneer in adopting new telecommunications technologies including 5G. We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our 5G gNodeB project,” said Nguyen Vu Ha, general director, Viettel High Technology. “This collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Viettel Group will be the cornerstone of Vietnam’s national strategy for Made in Vietnam 5G infrastructure.”

“As the need for reliable, robust, and powerful mobile experiences increases across Vietnam, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises. Joining forces with Viettel will allow us to innovate through and launch technology that will advance the cellular ecosystem and accelerate the enablement and deployment of modern networks at scale,” said ST Liew, vice president, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. and president, Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia. “We look forward to working closely with Viettel for the rollout of advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Vietnam and globally.”

