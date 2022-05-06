viaPhoton secures financing for its fiber connectivity platforms

viaPhoton, which supplies fiber connectivity solutions, expanded its capital base to $100 million as part of an $80 million transaction led by Trinity Capital, a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies.

As part of the funding, Trinity will provide growth financing of up to $50 million.

“Our customers want to deploy massive networks, fast. viaPhoton’s customer-centric culture and technology enable us to provide consistent service at scale,” said Baber Abbas, CEO, and co-founder of viaPhoton. “We are obsessed with making a difference to every aspect of the customer journey.”

“Our rapid revenue growth and equally rapid growth of our capital base demonstrate that we are a true disruptor in fiber connectivity,” said Wasif Khan, CFO, and co-founder of viaPhoton. “To serve our customers, we bring together our engineering, our software, our modularity, our people and our culture. This transaction enables us to take our differentiation to the next level.”

“We are excited to partner with the team at viaPhoton, elevating the fiber experience and reimagining the connectivity industry,” said Phil Gager, Managing Director at Trinity Capital. “Along with their cutting-edge technology, the company is laser-focused on building high-quality solutions with an emphasis on their customers. We look forward to supporting them and being a part of their growth story.”

https://www.viaphoton.com