University of Technology Sydney builds private 5G with Nokia

Nokia and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are now operating a private 5G installation supporting a connected digital microbrewery. It utilizes a cloud-based digital twin of an actual brewery to optimize the brewing process.

UTS’s Industry 4.0 Nano-Brewery, is part of its new Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Data Science testbed developed at the UTS Tech Lab. The Nano-Brewery forms part of an international production network, with an identical physical twin set up in TU Dortmund University in Germany. The 5G connected brewery captures and monitors production data at every step of the brewing process and uses this data, together with data from the physical twin in Dortmund and a digital twin in the cloud, to optimize the process.

5G connectivity is provided by Nokia’s FastMile 5G Gateways connected to a campus-wide Nokia Digital Automation Cloud 5G Standalone private wireless network. The 5G private wireless network is delivered using multiple Nokia AirScale Indoor Radio (ASiR) small cells positioned throughout the UTS Tech Lab campus. The private wireless 5G network forms part of the on-site Nokia 5G Futures Lab opened in November 2021 and is already being used to support other Industry 4.0 projects within Tech Lab such as the Australian Government-funded Nokia/UTS 5G Connected Cobots project.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “UTS’s Industry 4.0 facility is an exciting environment for developing and testing new 5G use cases. In the digital microbrewery, we showcase how 5G private wireless networks and cloud-based technologies help optimize the brewing process and move ever closer to achieving the perfect pint.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/15/nokia-and-university-of-technology-sydney-target-the-perfect-pint-with-worlds-first-5g-connected-microbrewery/