The need for agility in today's enterprise networks

https://youtu.be/GEzfAWhcpjA
The rate of change in enterprise networks continues to accelerate. Business are facing great amounts of stress to adapt to changing customer patterns, changing employee patterns, and all while managing security threats. Donna Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Cradlepoint, shares insights from ONUG Spring 2022.
Cradlepoint expands 5G enterprise portfolio
Cradlepoint, now a division of Ericsson, introduced its second-generation 5G product portfolio featuring low-band to millimeter-wave solutions. external adapters and integrated 5G routers. Some highlights:R1900 Ruggedized 5G Mobile Router: a built-for-5G mobile router optimized for in-vehicle networks.E3000 5G Enterprise SD-WAN Router: 5G-optimized with a choice of high-speed fiber and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports. It has an expansion slot for...
AT&T ties in with Ericsson's Cradlepoint for 5G SD-WAN
AT&T and Cradlepoint, which is now a division of Ericsson, are expanding their joint 5G offerings for businesses.The new solutions combine clean-slate-designed Cradlepoint 5G wideband adapters and routers, and its NetCloud Service, with AT&T’s nationwide wireless broadband network, data plans, and an AT&T management option for Cradlepoint devices. Cradlepoint's W-Series Wideband Adapters provide a cloud-managed 5G modem for...
Cradlepoint offers Ruggedized 5G Edge Router
Cradlepoint introduced its new R1900 Ruggedized 5G Edge Router, powered by a Cradlepoint NetCloud subscription service that includes cloud-delivered software, endpoints, training, and support. The R1900 router, which is optimized for in-vehicle networks, is the first product to utilize Cradlepoint's second-generation 5G architecture. It supports nationwide coverage (low-band) and capacity (mid-band) networks at speeds up to 1Gbps as well as gigabit...
AT&T begins offering fixed 5G for businesses
AT&T is adding fixed 5G wireless solutions for business customers.AT&T will offer new fixed wireless router options from Sierra Wireless and Cradlepoint.“It is now almost a full year since the global pandemic accelerated remote work adoption by almost a decade – and throughout the rapid evolution of related business needs, AT&T has been there to enable continued success,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer, AT&T Business....
Ericsson completes Cradlepoint acquisition
Ericsson completed its previously-announced acquisition of Cradlepoint for approximately US$1 billion.Cradlepoint will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary within Ericsson and continue to build on the current market momentum as 5G is speeding up digital transformation and increasing the need for advanced connectivity services for enterprises. Cradlepoint will be part of Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies & New Businesses.Ericsson acquires Cradlepoint...