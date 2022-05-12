Telstra Wholesale launches premium 5G and IOT to MVNOs

Telstra Wholesale is launching a new 5G service and a series of IOT products for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) customers.

The Telstra Wholesale 5G service will be available from July, initially reaching more than 75% of Australians. It will deliver Telstra Wholesale’s fastest-ever mobile speeds – up to 250 Mbps - and access to mmWave where available.

Glenn Osborne, Executive, Sales and Wholesale Segment, Telstra Wholesale said this expanded portfolio of services was about meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving mobile market.

“The ability for our Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) customers to offer a premium 5G mobile plan, as part of their suite of mobile solutions, provides even more possibilities for these customers to unlock new growth opportunities and attract different audiences seeking the performance benefits and capacity of 5G. And they can do all of this while utilising the capabilities of Telstra’s world-class network,” he added.

