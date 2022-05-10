Telstra confirms SX NEXT cable service in July

Telstra expects ready for service status on the Southern Cross NEXT cable (SX NEXT) in July 2022, providing an additional route that connects Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and the U.S.

The new single span subsea cable is the industry’s first direct link between Sydney and Los Angeles, offering low latency and a massive 72Tbps of capacity.

Telstra is a 25 percent shareholder of the Southern Cross Cables Network (SCCN), the owner of SX NEXT.

Telstra noted that there are 12 international submarine cables connecting Australia to the rest of the world, and the SX NEXT cable will be the third cable in the SCCN ecosystem.

Oliver Camplin-Warner, Telstra International CEO, states: “The SX NEXT cable will strengthen Telstra’s existing subsea network infrastructure – one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region – and solidify our commitment to connecting people and communities from Australia and the Pacific Islands to the U.S. and around the world.”

http://www.telstra.com/americas