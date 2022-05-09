Telstra appoints Noah Drake as President for the Americas

Telstra has named Noah Drake as President for the Americas, responsible for leading the company’s future direction within the region. Drake will oversee all sales and business operations, playing a key role in further expanding Telstra’s portfolio of technology solutions and continuing to accelerate strategic partnerships.
“Our customers are navigating a continually changing business landscape as they grow their operations and build toward long-term success,” said Drake. “Telstra is well-positioned to meet their evolving needs with a diverse range of solutions and services that can support any connectivity method required to successfully achieve an organization’s digital initiatives. This is an exciting time to be in telecommunications and I’m looking forward to leading this exceptional Americas team and driving our business forward.”
