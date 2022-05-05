Telecom Infra Project opens TIP Academy with Accenture

The Telecom Infra Project has opened an online TIP Academy for upskilling the telecoms industry.

The TIP Academy, which was developed in collaboration with Accenture, will offer courses that center on the wide range of open disaggregated solutions that are currently in development. The courses will be enriched with case studies and online events that allow the members of the TIP Academy community to learn from real-world experiences, such as insights from tests in TIP Community Labs and pilot trials, which can then be utilized within their respective organizations.

The first curriculum on the platform is centered on Open RAN, delivering the only comprehensive end-to-end training in the industry. The complete curriculum will include more than 20 modules, starting from the fundamentals to more advanced topics, such as Open RAN System Integration or TCO and Business Evolution. They are self-sufficient content blocks that are reused and mixed.

Learners will be able to access TIP Academy content through an interactive, multimedia e-learning platform, and follow through a curriculum, alone or in groups, with self-assessments and tests incorporated to support the learning. All the self-learning assets are designed to match competencies and learning objectives—from beginners to architects. At the end of a curriculum, a given learner will receive a TIP Academy certificate. In the near future, TIP intends to list those organizations with employees who have successfully completed training and received TIP Academy certificates, onto TIP Exchange.

“TIP Academy fulfills two industry needs that are currently unaddressed: impartiality in terms of content, and breadth and depth in terms of scope and relevance of learning across open and disaggregated network solutions. TIP Academy is that necessary solution to a global industry need and will be an important catalyst towards accelerated deployment of open and disaggregated network solutions,” said Vishal Mathur, Global Head of Engagement of TIP.

Vodafone, Accenture, and Deutsche Telekom have signed up to be charter clients of TIP Academy – whereby the platform will be incorporated into their employee learning programs.

https://www.tip.academy/