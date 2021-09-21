team.blue Denmark deploys Nokia's data center edge routers

team.blue Denmark, a leading provider of hosting and cloud services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Europe, has deployed Nokia’s 7750 SR-1s edge routers to provide high capacity, reliable 100G IP transport links for data center interconnection.

Michael Munk Lassen, Head of Technology, Infrastructure, for team.blue Denmark, said: “team.blue is expanding rapidly in Denmark. We needed an interconnection platform with the headroom to support the future growth of our hosting and cloud services. Nokia’s solution gives us a scalable, reliable data center interconnection solution that will grow with our business. It gives us a market-leading edge routing capability that provides the functionality we need in a compact, cost-effective platform that will easily meet our future interconnection needs.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/03/nokia-deploys-data-center-edge-routers-to-support-teamblue-denmarks-rapid-hosting-and-cloud-services-growth/