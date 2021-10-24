Monday, May 30, 2022

Taiwan Mobile awards 5G coverage expansion deal to Nokia

Monday, May 30, 2022  , ,  

Taiwan Mobile (TWM) awarded a 5G expansion deal to Nokia for its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio.

Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations and massive MIMO antennas to boost network performance and capacity. The deal also covers the introduction of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximize the advantages of TWM’s spectrum assets, which include 700MHz and 2100MHz bands. Nokia will help the operator modernize its LTE infrastructure, as well as consolidate the network management and optimization under a centralized tool for a superior 4G/5G RAN network performance. 

Nokia has partnered with TWM for more than 20 years and has previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G.

TWM currently has over one million 5G subscribers.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This new extended coverage deal is a testament to the great progress we’ve made in the deployment of 5G services in Taiwan with our long-term partner, Taiwan Mobile as its sole supplier. I am also encouraged to see how our AirScale portfolio is helping to reduce energy consumption and pave the way for a sustainable future.”

https://www.nokia.com

Taiwan Mobile deploys 5G standalone core with Nokia

Sunday, October 24, 2021    

Taiwan Mobile Co. has deployed Nokia's 5G standalone core. The installation includes Nokia’s voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, signaling, network exposure, policy controller, cloud infrastructure, and security management for radio transport. The 5G standalone core network enables Taiwan Mobile to provide advanced 5G services such as network slicing and smart city solutions that require ultra-low latency and reliability.Nokia...

READ MORE

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom extends 5G deal with Nokia

Tuesday, March 29, 2022    

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) awarded a two-year deal to Nokia to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions. Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio across 4,000 new sites to boost performance and capacity.Nokia will supply CHT with solutions from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas (64TRX and...

READ MORE