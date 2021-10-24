Taiwan Mobile awards 5G coverage expansion deal to Nokia

Taiwan Mobile (TWM) awarded a 5G expansion deal to Nokia for its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio.

Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations and massive MIMO antennas to boost network performance and capacity. The deal also covers the introduction of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximize the advantages of TWM’s spectrum assets, which include 700MHz and 2100MHz bands. Nokia will help the operator modernize its LTE infrastructure, as well as consolidate the network management and optimization under a centralized tool for a superior 4G/5G RAN network performance.

Nokia has partnered with TWM for more than 20 years and has previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G.

TWM currently has over one million 5G subscribers.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This new extended coverage deal is a testament to the great progress we’ve made in the deployment of 5G services in Taiwan with our long-term partner, Taiwan Mobile as its sole supplier. I am also encouraged to see how our AirScale portfolio is helping to reduce energy consumption and pave the way for a sustainable future.”

