T-Mobile US pushes 5G Home Internet

One year after launching its fixed 5G Home Internet service, T-Mobile unveiled a number of incentives to accelerate the business under the slogan "Internet Freedom":



T-Mobile will cover break-up fees with the old broadband provider. T-Mobile will cover all early termination fees up to $500.

Price Lock. A customer’s price is locked in at just $50 per month, with no monthly taxes or fees, for as long as they are a customer.

Some additional notes from the company's online event:

The T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service is now available to approximately 40 million homes and businesses across the country.

T-Mobile's 5G network currently has 110 MHz of nationwide spectrum available in the sub 6-GHz bands.

The average downlink speed on the 5G Home service is 140 Mbps.

Average usage is 300~400 GB per month. About 10% of customers use 1 TB per month

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed it for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband,” said Sievert. “Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good.”

