Wednesday, May 4, 2022

T-Mobile US pushes 5G Home Internet

Wednesday, May 04, 2022    

One year after launching its fixed 5G Home Internet service, T-Mobile unveiled a number of incentives to accelerate the business under the slogan "Internet Freedom":

  • Free Test Drive. Customers can try Home Internet for 15 days, worry-free. If they like it, great! If not, return the gateway and owe nothing. It’s 100% On Us. Because it’s wireless, they can keep their old provider while testing the T-Mobile service.
  • T-Mobile will cover break-up fees with the old broadband provider. T-Mobile will cover all early termination fees up to $500.
  • Price Lock. A customer’s price is locked in at just $50 per month, with no monthly taxes or fees, for as long as they are a customer. 

Some additional notes from the company's online event:

  •  The T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service is now available to approximately 40 million homes and businesses across the country.
  • T-Mobile's 5G network currently has 110 MHz of nationwide spectrum available in the sub 6-GHz bands.
  • The average downlink speed on the 5G Home service is 140 Mbps.
  • Average usage is 300~400 GB per month. About 10% of customers use 1 TB per month

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed it for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband,” said Sievert. “Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good.”

https://www.t-mobile.com/

T-Mobile US expands its Fixed Wireless Access service

Wednesday, March 30, 2022    

T-Mobile expanded the footprint of its Mobile Home Internet service to nearly 3 million more homes in 54 cities across four states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. “We launched T-Mobile Home Internet just a year ago, and already, we’ve disrupted the home broadband industry for good. We’re making fast, reliable, 5G Home Internet available to more than 30 million households across the country. And in Q4 of last year, we were the...

READ MORE