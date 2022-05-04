T-Mobile US offers Cradlepoint's E320 5G router and NetCloud Service

T-Mobile US is partnering with Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, to deliver an enterprise-grade custom-designed all-in-one 5G router for T-Mobile Business Internet customers.

The new solution combines Cradlepoint’s custom-designed E320 5G router and NetCloud Service with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G footprint and managed services capabilities. Security management features include firewall and intrusion prevention.

“5G offers incredible opportunities for businesses and governments to drive innovation, reinvent their operations, and transform how they serve their customers. Until now, they have been stuck with other internet provider offerings and technology that are low on satisfaction,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “T-Mobile is the only provider with a network large enough and fast enough to meet the needs of diverse organizations. The Un-carrier is the first and only provider that can offer enterprise-grade 5G fixed wireless from coast to coast, and together with another proven 5G technology leader in Cradlepoint, businesses can expect a powerhouse solution.”



