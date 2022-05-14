SpaceX completes double header launches from both coasts

Over a period of 2 days, SpaceX completed Starlink missions launched from California and Florida.

On Friday, May 13, a Falcon 9 launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two Starlink missions.

On Saturday, May 14 Falcon 9 launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Current Starlink availability maps

https://www.starlink.com/map







