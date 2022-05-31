Source Photonics milestones: 2 million 28G EML chips shipped

Source Photonics announced a big milestone: it has surpassed shipment of more than two million 28G high speed EML laser chips for data centers and optical transmission applications.

Source Photonics began production shipments of 28G EML with its 10km QSFP28 100G LR4 products since Q1 2020.

“We are excited to hit the two million milestone mark of 28G EML chips. Today’s announcement underlines our commitment and leadership in large-scale production capacity of high speed EML chip and transceiver products,” said John Wang, CEO of Source Photonics. “Vertical integration remains Source Photonics’ core competitiveness. More than 90% transceiver products transition to use our own optics chips now, including the newest 800G products under pre-production. We look forward to continue pushing the envelope to deliver higher speed EML laser chips for next generation transceivers”.

"Strong demand for 100/400G optics in mega data centers has been making headlines over the last 3 years, attracting many new suppliers and technologies,” commented Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and founder of LightCounting Market Research. “Source Photonics remains uniquely positioned to deliver its portfolio of 100G QSFP28 LR4 and higher performance transceiver products by vertical integration, which allows for faster deployment of next generation 100/400GbE optical solutions in enterprise, data center and service provider networks.”

