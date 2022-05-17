SEA H2X cable to link Hong Kong and Singapore with 8 fiber pairs

The SEA-H2X Consortium, which consists of China Mobile International, China Unicom Global, Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, and PPTEL SEA H2X Sdn. Bhd, announced plans for a new submarine cable system that will connect Hong Kong SAR China, Hainan China, Philippines, Thailand, East Malaysia and Singapore, with options to extend to Vietnam, Cambodia, West Malaysia and Indonesia.

The parties to the SEA-H2X Project have appointed HMN Technologies Cto build the cable in a fully funded project.

At approximately 5,000 kilometers in length, the SEA-H2X cable will consist of at least 8-fiber pairs between Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, with a design capacity of 160 Tbps to meet the growing bandwidth requirement in the region. The system is targeted to be ready-for-service in 2024 which help businesses and consumers benefit from increasing digital ties.

Notably, the SEA-H2X cable will connect Hainan (China), Kuching (Sarawak, Malaysia) and La Union (the Philippines), in addition to its trunk connecting the Hong Kong-Singapore corridor.

The SEA-H2X cable system will offer a diverse subsea cable connections to the Hainan Free Trade Zone, in addition to current Hainan to Hong Kong Express (H2HE) privately owned by China Mobile.

https://www.hmntechnologies.com/enPressReleases/37988.jhtml