Romania's GTS Telecom taps Ciena for network upgrade

GTS Telecom, an information technology and communications service provider in Romania and member of Deutsche Telekom AG, will deploy Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms and flexible grid ROADMs tp upgrade its national network from 10G to 100G. GTS will use WaveLogic Encryption for customers in the public sector who require enhanced security. GTS is also leveraging Ciena Services for remote service migration and commissioning.

“It was vital to us that our customers could benefit from high-performance connectivity across the country, and Ciena made it possible for us to make good on this aim,” said Răzvan Stoica, Managing Director at GTS Telecom. “The network provides improved scalability, security, capacity and low latency to support the growing high-bandwidth requirements of our customers. It’s also a real benefit to be able to increase capacity quickly going forward, to meet future demands.”

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of EMEA at Ciena, added: “GTS Telecom is seeing exponential growth in the demand for capacity across Romania. We designed a network that allows GTS to meet customers’ immediate and future needs, while also enhancing performance and security to support an increasing number of customers and use cases.”







