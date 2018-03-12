Reports: Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware

Multiple U.S. media sources, including the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, reported that Broadcom is in advanced talks to acquire VMware.

Neither company has commented on the reports, which cite anonymous sources.











