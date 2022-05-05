Rambus to acquire Hardent for semiconductor design team

Rambus agreed to acquire Hardent, a professional services company specializing in electronic product design and engineering. The company, which is based in Montreal, has 20 years of semiconductor experience in silicon design, verification, compression, and Error Correction Code (ECC). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rambus says the acquisition augments its team of engineers at Rambus and accelerates the development of CXL processing solutions for next-generation data centers. In addition, Hardent brings complementary IP and services to the Rambus Silicon IP portfolio, expanding the customer base and design wins in automotive and consumer electronic applications.

“Driven by the demands of advanced workloads like AI/ML and the move to disaggregated data center architectures, industry momentum for CXL-based solutions continues to grow,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “The addition of the highly-skilled Hardent design team brings key resources that will accelerate our roadmap and expand our reach to address customer needs for next-generation data center solutions.”

“The Rambus culture and track record of technology leadership is an ideal fit for Hardent,” said Simon Robin, president and founder of Hardent. “The team is looking forward to joining Rambus and is excited to be part of a global company advancing the future of data center solutions.”

https://www.rambus.com/rambus-to-acquire-hardent/