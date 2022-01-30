Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 Pro boasts 320MHz channels and >10Gbps peaks

Qualcomm Technologies has begun sampling its Wi-Fi 7 capable Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Gen 3 family of platforms featuring intelligent multi-channel management technologies to improve speeds, lower latency, and enhance network utilization for users of Wi-Fi 6/6E devices while offering game-changing throughput and incredibly low latency for the next generation of Wi-Fi 7 client devices.

The platform is designed to support high speed low latency wireless backhaul for home mesh Wi-Fi and enterprise infrastructure with reliable performance even in the presence of neighboring interference.

“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series,” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”

Highlights of the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series

enables systems with peak aggregate wireless capacity of 33 Gbps

supports point-to-point connections exceeding 10 Gbps.

advanced features for interference detection and multilink operation

available in tri-band, and quad-band configurations for Wi-Fi connectivity across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz spectrum.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 320MHz channels (delivering a two-times increase in throughput over Wi-Fi 6) provides maximum throughput and ultra-low latency f

Multi-Link technology enables customer traffic to dynamically aggregate or alternate bands to avoid wireless interference and deliver deterministic, predictable low latency in heavily congested environments.

When paired with leading Wi-Fi 7 client systems, like the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, Qualcomm Networking Pro Series, Gen 3 platforms can offer support for High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link. HBS Multi-Link leverages the high performance 5 and 6GHz bands to deliver the best throughput and latency Multi-Link performance.

The full range of platform offerings include:

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1620: Quad-band, 16-stream, 33.1 Gbps peak wireless capacity for stadium, large enterprise, premium home mesh systems.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220: Tri-band, 12-stream, 21.6 Gbps peak wireless capacity for enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 820: Quad-band, 8-stream, 13.7 Gbps peak wireless capacity for enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 620: Tri-band, 6-stream, 10.8 Gbps peak wireless capacity for enterprise, SMB, gaming, and home mesh systems.

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2022/05/04/qualcomm-debuts-wi-fi-7-networking-pro-series-worlds-most-scalable

Qualcomm debuts Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm, Silicon, Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm unveiled its FastConnect 7800 chipset offering Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth connectivity and High Band Simultaneous Multi-link technology that leverages two Wi-Fi radios for four streams of high band connectivity in 5GHz and/or 6GHz bands. FastConnect 7800 supports all multi-link modes and with HBS Multi-Link, consumers can experience minimized latency and interference, jitter-free connections, and blazing fast speeds using 320MHz channels in increasingly... READ MORE