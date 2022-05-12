Qualcomm boosts its Snapdragon X70 Modem-RF System

Building on its fifth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution announced in February and which is currently sampling, Qualcomm announced a number of new capabilities and milestones for its Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System:

Qualcomm Smart Transmit 3.0 technology, an upgraded system-level feature licensed by Qualcomm Technologies that now extends support to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth transmit power management. It enables real-time averaging of transmit power across 2G-5G, mmWave, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz 6/6E/7), and Bluetooth (2.4) radios to superior radio performance.

Smart Transmit 3.0 extends 5G coverage and improve uplink speeds, optimizing transmissions across cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas. Smart Transmit 3.0 helps devices smartly manage transmit power, allowing users to enjoy faster, more reliable connectivity.

5G standalone mmWave-- peak speeds of more than 8 Gbps have been achieved using Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset with a test 5G device powered by Snapdragon X70. 5G standalone mmWave allows for the deployment of 5G mmWave networks and devices without using an anchor on sub-6 GHz spectrum.

AI-enhanced 5G performance

5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation across three TDD channels – delivering up to 6 Gbps peak download speeds.

Commercial mobile devices based on Snapdragon X70 are expected to launch by late 2022.

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2022/05/10/qualcomm-unveils-new-features-snapdragon-x70-modem-rf-system